Dalen Davis, Malik Abdullahi lead Princeton past Northeastern 79-76

BOSTON (AP) — Dalen Davis scored 25 points and Malik Abdullahi secured the victory with a jumper with five seconds remaining as Princeton defeated Northeastern 79-76 on Sunday.

Davis shot 9 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Tigers (3-0). Blake Peters scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee had 12 points and shot 4 for 17 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Harold Woods finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Huskies (1-1). William Kermoury added 20 points and Rashad King had eight points and 13 assists.

Princeton went into halftime ahead of Northeastern 35-30. Davis scored 15 points for Princeton in the second half.

