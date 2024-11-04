Dalce has double-double, No. 18 Maryland women dominate UMBC in 2nd half for 74-32 win

Christina Dalce scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 18 Maryland clamped down on defense in the second half to defeat UMBC 74-32 in a season-opening game on Monday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Christina Dalce scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 18 Maryland clamped down on defense in the second half to defeat UMBC 74-32 in a season-opening game on Monday.

The Terrapins held the Retrievers to 10 points in the second half on 3 of 20 shooting after leading by 11 at halftime.

Shyanne Sellers added 12 points and Allie Kubek had 11 for the Terrapins, who have a rebuilt roster with 10 new players, including seven transfers. Dalce was last season’s co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Big East for Villanova.

Jordan Lewis scored 10 points for UMBC, which finished 10 of 43 from the field — 5 of 24 inside the arc and 5 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Maryland made 6 of 10 shots and held UMBC to 2 of 11 in the first quarter to open an 18-8 lead. The teams combined for 27 turnovers in the first half when the Terrapins took a 33-22 lead.

Although the Terps finished with 22 turnovers, they had a 48-18 rebounding advantage and outscored the Terriers 50-10 inside.

Maryland had runs of 10-0 and 9-0 in the second half before scoring the last 15 points of the game as UMBC missed its last six shots while committing five turnovers.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.