Curry’s 20 help Army defeat Mount Saint Mary (N.Y.) 101-48

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Curry’s 20 points helped Army defeat Mount Saint Mary (N.Y.) 101-48 on Tuesday.

Curry also contributed eight assists for the Black Knights (2-1). Jalen Rucker added 19 points while going 7 of 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) while he also had six rebounds and nine assists. Josh Scovens had 18 points and went 8 of 12 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Ryan Graham led Mount Saint Mary in scoring, finishing with 13 points.

Army took the lead with 18:54 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 53-26 at halftime, with Rucker racking up 14 points. Army extended its lead to 72-31 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Kevin McCarthy scored a team-high eight points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

