Curry leads Army against Marist after 20-point performance

Army Black Knights (2-1) at Marist Red Foxes (1-1)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays Marist after Ryan Curry scored 20 points in Army’s 101-48 victory over the Mount Saint Mary (NY) Knights.

Marist finished 18-13 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Foxes averaged 6.8 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

Army went 10-22 overall last season while going 4-10 on the road. The Black Knights averaged 12.5 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

