CSU Northridge travels to Sacramento State for non-conference matchup

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-2)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces CSU Northridge in out-of-conference play.

Sacramento State went 10-24 overall a season ago while going 6-8 at home. The Hornets averaged 5.2 steals, 2.7 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

CSU Northridge went 10-12 in Big West action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Matadors averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.3 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.