Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-4) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -9.5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-4) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge squares off against Utah Tech in Missoula, Montana.

CSU Northridge finished 19-15 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Matadors gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

The Trailblazers have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Utah Tech is 0-4 against opponents with a winning record.

