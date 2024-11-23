CSU Northridge Matadors and the Utah Tech Trailblazers square off

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-4) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-4) vs. CSU Northridge Matadors (3-1)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge plays Utah Tech in Missoula, Montana.

CSU Northridge went 19-15 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Matadors averaged 75.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Trailblazers have a 1-4 record in non-conference games. Utah Tech ranks fifth in the WAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 5.0.

