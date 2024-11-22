CSU Fullerton visits UCLA after Mack’s 21-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -27; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -27; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts CSU Fullerton after Sebastian Mack scored 21 points in UCLA’s 84-70 victory against the Idaho State Bengals.

The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA ranks second in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 55.4 points while holding opponents to 37.3% shooting.

The Titans are 0-4 on the road. CSU Fullerton has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

UCLA scores 77.8 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 76.6 CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 59.6 points per game, 4.2 more than the 55.4 UCLA gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc.

Donovan Oday is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

