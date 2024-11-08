CSU Fullerton visits Stanford after Sellers’ 24-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0) Stanford, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -14; over/under…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -14; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces CSU Fullerton after Oziyah Sellers scored 24 points in Stanford’s 85-62 victory over the Denver Pioneers.

Stanford finished 14-18 overall with a 10-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinal averaged 76.3 points per game last season, 12.3 on free throws and 26.7 from deep.

CSU Fullerton went 14-18 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

