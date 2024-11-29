CSU Fullerton visits Fisher and Pacific

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4) Stockton, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays CSU Fullerton…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays CSU Fullerton after Elijah Fisher scored 28 points in Pacific’s 83-71 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Pacific ranks third in the WCC with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Elias Ralph averaging 10.8.

The Titans are 1-5 in road games. CSU Fullerton has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Pacific has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers.

Donovan Oday is averaging 11.1 points for the Titans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

