CSU Fullerton Titans face the Idaho State Bengals on 4-game slide

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-4)

Fullerton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Titans play Idaho State.

CSU Fullerton went 14-18 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Titans averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 6.8 second-chance points and 3.0 bench points last season.

Idaho State went 4-13 on the road and 14-20 overall a season ago. The Bengals averaged 70.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

