CSU Fullerton takes on Oregon State, looks to stop 3-game skid

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-3) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton heads…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-3) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton heads into the matchup against Oregon State after losing three games in a row.

Oregon State went 13-19 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Beavers averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.7 last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 7-13 in Big West games and 6-10 on the road last season. The Titans averaged 8.9 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.