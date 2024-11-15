CSU Fullerton plays Oregon State, aims to end road slide

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-3) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0) Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -11.5;…

CSU Fullerton Titans (0-3) at Oregon State Beavers (3-0)

Corvallis, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -11.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hits the road against Oregon State looking to break its three-game road slide.

Oregon State finished 13-19 overall last season while going 12-6 at home. The Beavers averaged 6.0 steals, 3.7 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

CSU Fullerton went 14-18 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Titans averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.