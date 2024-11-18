CSU Fullerton faces Idaho State, seeks to break 4-game slide

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-4) Fullerton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at CSU Fullerton Titans (0-4)

Fullerton, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -1.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton heads into the matchup with Idaho State after losing four straight games.

CSU Fullerton finished 14-18 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Titans gave up 69.1 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Idaho State finished 9-12 in Big Sky games and 4-13 on the road last season. The Bengals averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

