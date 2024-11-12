CSU Bakersfield takes down North Dakota State 86-81

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 25 points as CSU Bakersfield beat North Dakota State 86-81 on Monday. Jones…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jemel Jones scored 25 points as CSU Bakersfield beat North Dakota State 86-81 on Monday.

Jones shot 10 of 15 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Roadrunners (2-1). Corey Stephenson scored 18 points, finishing 9 of 12 from the floor. CJ Hardy shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jacari White led the Bison (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. North Dakota State also got 16 points and six rebounds from Noah Feddersen. Tajavis Miller also put up 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

