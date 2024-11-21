CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, seek 4th straight victory

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-4) Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-1) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-4)

Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield will try to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over FGCU.

FGCU went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 9-4 at home. The Eagles averaged 11.7 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 2-13 on the road and 13-19 overall last season. The Roadrunners averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 2.8 bench points last season.

