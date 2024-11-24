CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners face the Northeastern Huskies

Northeastern Huskies (5-1) vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3) Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5;…

Northeastern Huskies (5-1) vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (3-3)

Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on Northeastern in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Roadrunners are 3-3 in non-conference play. CSU Bakersfield ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Corey Stephenson leads the Roadrunners with 5.6 boards.

The Huskies have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Northeastern scores 72.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Northeastern has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Northeastern averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Rashad King averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.