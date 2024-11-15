CSU Bakersfield hosts Fresno State following Augillard’s 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces CSU Bakersfield after Amar Augillard scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 91-86 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

CSU Bakersfield finished 10-4 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Roadrunners averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

Fresno State finished 5-15 in MWC games and 3-9 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 12.5 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

