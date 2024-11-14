Crooks scores 26 points, Ryan records 13 assists in No. 8 Iowa State’s 80-47 win over St. Thomas

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 26 points and eight rebounds, Sydney Harris added 13 and No. 8 Iowa…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 26 points and eight rebounds, Sydney Harris added 13 and No. 8 Iowa State beat St. Thomas of Minnesota 80-47 on Thursday night.

Crooks made 12 of 17 shots from the field and left the game two minutes into the fourth quarter after her layup gave the Cyclones a 27-point lead. She has reached double figures in 36 consecutive games.

Harris has come off the bench to score in double figures in three straight games for the Cyclones (4-0).

Emily Ryan had 13 assists, most by a Division I player this season, to go with four points and three rebounds, and Addy Brown added 10 points for Iowa State.

Amber Scalia led the Tommies (3-1) with 11 points, and Jade Hill and Sammy Opichka added eight apiece.

Iowa State scored a season-high 46 points in the paint to the Tommies’ 22.

Takeaways

St. Thomas: The Tommies, who averaged 86 points in their first three games, scored a season-low 47 on 17-of-65 shooting (26.2%) from the field and were just 3 of 20 on 3-pointers.

Iowa State: The Cyclones made 10 of 15 shots in the first quarter for their best start of the season. They led 22-10 after the first, 40-22 at half and the lead grew to 33 points late in the game.

Key moment

The Cyclones used a 9-0 run in the first quarter to take a 20-4 lead.

Key stat

St. Thomas’ Hill, who averages a team-high 21.7 points per game, scored just eight points. She was 1 of 8 from the field and made all six of her free throws.

Up Next

St. Thomas visits Wichita State on Saturday, and Iowa State plays at UNI on Wednesday night.

