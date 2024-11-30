Creighton visits Crawford and Tulsa

Creighton Bluejays (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Creighton…

Creighton Bluejays (4-2) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on Creighton after Delanie Crawford scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 76-46 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Golden Hurricane are 2-1 in home games. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Crawford leads the Golden Hurricane with 6.7 boards.

The Bluejays are 0-2 on the road. Creighton scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Tulsa scores 63.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 71.7 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tulsa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Lauren Jensen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 21.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.