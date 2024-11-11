Craft leads Miami (OH) against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kam Craft scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 81-68 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

Miami (OH) finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The RedHawks averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 9-20 overall with a 0-15 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

