Craft leads Miami (OH) against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point outing

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 3:22 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kam Craft scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 81-68 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

Miami (OH) finished 9-6 at home last season while going 15-17 overall. The RedHawks averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 24.3 from 3-point range.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 9-20 overall with a 0-15 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 7.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and 12.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

