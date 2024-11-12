Craft leads Miami (OH) against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -16.5;…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-2) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -16.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) takes on Maryland-Eastern Shore after Kam Craft scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 81-68 loss to the Wright State Raiders.

Miami (OH) finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The RedHawks allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore finished 9-20 overall a season ago while going 0-15 on the road. The Hawks allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shot 43.8% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.