Coward leads Washington State against Bradley after 23-point game

Bradley Braves (1-0) at Washington State Cougars (1-0)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State takes on Bradley after Cedric Coward scored 23 points in Washington State’s 100-92 win over the Portland State Vikings.

Washington State went 25-10 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Cougars averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Bradley went 14-8 in MVC play and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Braves allowed opponents to score 67.1 points per game and shot 41.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

