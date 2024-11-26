Cornell visits Syracuse after Noard’s 20-point game

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-2) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Syracuse…

Cornell Big Red (4-2) at Syracuse Orange (3-2)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Syracuse after Cooper Noard scored 20 points in Cornell’s 84-68 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Orange are 3-0 in home games. Syracuse is ninth in the ACC scoring 80.8 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Big Red are 1-1 on the road. Cornell scores 83.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Syracuse scores 80.8 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 76.0 Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Starling is scoring 21.4 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Orange.

Jake Fiegen is shooting 60.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

