Cornell hosts Samford after Brownell’s 20-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (1-0) at Cornell Big Red (1-0)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -1; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Cornell after Jaden Brownell scored 20 points in Samford’s 100-58 victory over the Mississippi College Choctaws.

Cornell went 22-8 overall with a 10-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Big Red allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

Samford went 18-3 in SoCon games and 8-5 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 86.1 points per game last season, 37.7 in the paint, 19.4 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

