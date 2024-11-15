Cornell hosts Lafayette for cross-conference contest

Lafayette Leopards (1-2) at Cornell Big Red (2-1) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell and Lafayette…

Lafayette Leopards (1-2) at Cornell Big Red (2-1)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell and Lafayette face off in non-conference action.

Cornell went 22-8 overall a season ago while going 10-1 at home. The Big Red averaged 18.1 assists per game on 29.8 made field goals last season.

Lafayette finished 11-21 overall a season ago while going 6-9 on the road. The Leopards averaged 62.8 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

