Cornell defeats Iona 84-68

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Cooper Noard had 20 points in Cornell’s 84-68 victory against Iona on Monday night.

Noard shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Big Red (4-2). Jake Fiegen went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Adam Tsang Hinton had 12 points and shot 2 for 6 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Dejour Reaves finished with 19 points for the Gaels (1-5). Adam Njie added 14 points and six assists for Iona. Yaphet Moundi finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

