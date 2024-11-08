Corey leads South Alabama against Nicholls State after 20-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5.5;…

South Alabama Jaguars (0-1) at Nicholls State Colonels (0-1)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces Nicholls State after Myles Corey scored 20 points in South Alabama’s 74-70 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Nicholls State finished 20-14 overall a season ago while going 10-2 at home. The Colonels allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shoot 43.4% from the field last season.

South Alabama finished 8-11 in Sun Belt play and 5-9 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 32.4 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 10.7 on fast breaks.

