Cordilia, Mount St. Mary’s knock off Bucknell 93-89 in OT

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jedy Cordilia scored 22 points, including five in the second overtime, and Mount St. Mary’s knocked…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jedy Cordilia scored 22 points, including five in the second overtime, and Mount St. Mary’s knocked off Bucknell 93-89 on Wednesday night.

Cordilia added eight rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-1). Dallas Hobbs scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Terrell Ard Jr. shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bison (2-2) were led in scoring by Josh Bascoe, who finished with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Elvin Edmonds IV added 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Bucknell. Ruot Bijiek finished with 14 points, four assists and two blocks.

Cordilia scored six points in the first half and Mount St. Mary’s went into the break trailing 39-33. Mount St. Mary’s used a 17-2 second-half run to erase an 11-point deficit and take the lead at 71-67 with 1:20 left in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.