Coppin State visits UMBC after Johnson’s 23-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (0-4) at UMBC Retrievers (2-1)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts Coppin State after Bryce Johnson scored 23 points in UMBC’s 120-61 win against the Valley Forge Christian Patriots.

UMBC went 11-21 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Retrievers allowed opponents to score 80.7 points per game and shoot 44.5% from the field last season.

Coppin State finished 2-27 overall with a 0-17 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 57.9 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 28.3% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

