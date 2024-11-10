Coppin State takes on Virginia on 3-game skid

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)
Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State comes into the matchup against Virginia as losers of three games in a row.
Virginia finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 59.8 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.
Coppin State finished 0-17 on the road and 2-27 overall a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
