Coppin State takes on Virginia on 3-game skid

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State comes into the matchup against Virginia as losers of three games in a row.

Virginia finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents to score 59.8 points per game and shoot 40.6% from the field last season.

Coppin State finished 0-17 on the road and 2-27 overall a season ago. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shot 44.8% from the field last season.

