Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Coppin State takes on SFA

Coppin State takes on SFA

The Associated Press

November 30, 2024, 3:43 AM

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-0) vs. Coppin State Eagles (4-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA and Coppin State square off at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Eagles have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Laila Lawrence averaging 7.0.

The Ladyjacks are 6-0 in non-conference play. SFA has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

Coppin State scores 62.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 55.3 SFA gives up. SFA averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiffany Hammond is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.1 points.

Avery VanSickle is shooting 55.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Ladyjacks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up