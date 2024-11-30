Coppin State takes on SFA

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-0) vs. Coppin State Eagles (4-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SFA and…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-0) vs. Coppin State Eagles (4-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA and Coppin State square off at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Eagles have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Laila Lawrence averaging 7.0.

The Ladyjacks are 6-0 in non-conference play. SFA has a 5-0 record against teams over .500.

Coppin State scores 62.7 points, 7.4 more per game than the 55.3 SFA gives up. SFA averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Coppin State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tiffany Hammond is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.1 points.

Avery VanSickle is shooting 55.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Ladyjacks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

