Coppin State faces Virginia on 3-game losing streak

Coppin State Eagles (0-3) at Virginia Cavaliers (1-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -27; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over Virginia.

Virginia finished 23-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Cavaliers gave up 59.8 points per game while committing 13.6 fouls last season.

Coppin State went 0-17 on the road and 2-27 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 57.9 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 28.3% from 3-point range last season.

