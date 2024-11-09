Coppin State and Rider meet for cross-conference game

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2) Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -10.5; over/under is…

Rider Broncs (1-1) at Coppin State Eagles (0-2)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Rider in non-conference play.

Coppin State went 2-27 overall last season while going 2-8 at home. The Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.8 points per game and shoot 44.8% from the field last season.

Rider finished 12-9 in MAAC games and 6-12 on the road a season ago. The Broncs allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

