Cooper Schwieger scores 22 to help Valparaiso defeat Lindenwood 77-64

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger’s 22 points helped Valparaiso defeat Lindenwood 77-64 on Thursday night.

Schwieger also contributed 11 rebounds for the Beacons (2-2). Devon Ellis added 13 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Shaw had 12 points.

Markeith Browning II led the Lions (2-4) with 20 points and two steals. Jadis Jones added 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Anias Futrell recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Valparaiso took the lead with 2:40 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Schwieger led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 39-32 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

