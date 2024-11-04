Conwell scores 21, Xavier beats Texas Southern 78-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 21 points as Xavier beat Texas Southern 78-69 on Monday night in a season…

Zach Freemantle added 19 points while going 5 of 9 and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had 11 rebounds and four steals for the Musketeers. Dayvion McKnight shot 5 of 9 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to finish with 19 points.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Kavion McClain, who finished with 21 points. Kolby Granger added 15 points and Grayson Carter finished with 10 points.

Conwell scored 10 points in the first half and Xavier went into halftime trailing 38-34. Xavier used a 15-2 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 69-57 with 6:53 left in the half. Conwell scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

