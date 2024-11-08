Conwell scores 19 points to lead Xavier past IUPUI 94-80

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell’s 19 points helped Xavier defeat IUPUI 94-80 on Friday night. Conwell shot 6 of 11…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ryan Conwell’s 19 points helped Xavier defeat IUPUI 94-80 on Friday night.

Conwell shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Musketeers (2-0). Zach Freemantle added 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Dayvion McKnight shot 6 for 6, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Jarvis Walker led the Jaguars (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Paul Zilinskas added 17 points for IUPUI. Alec Millender had 12 points and six assists.

Xavier took the lead with 3:39 left in the first half and never looked back. Conwell led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 38-33 at the break. Xavier pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 15 points. They outscored IUPUI by nine points in the final half, as McKnight led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

