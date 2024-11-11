Condon leads No. 21 Florida against Grambling after 23-point outing

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Florida Gators (2-0) Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -23.5; over/under is…

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Florida Gators (2-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -23.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida faces Grambling after Alex Condon scored 23 points in Florida’s 81-60 win over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Florida finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Gators averaged 6.7 steals, 5.2 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

Grambling went 7-9 on the road and 21-15 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

