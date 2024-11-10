Condon leads No. 21 Florida against Grambling after 23-point game

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Florida Gators (2-0) Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida hosts Grambling…

Grambling Tigers (1-1) at Florida Gators (2-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Florida hosts Grambling after Alex Condon scored 23 points in Florida’s 81-60 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Florida went 24-12 overall with a 14-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gators averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 13.0 second-chance points and 21.9 bench points last season.

Grambling finished 21-15 overall last season while going 7-9 on the road. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shot 43.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.