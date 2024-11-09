Comer scores 21 as Evansville knocks off Brescia 96-49

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer had 21 points in Evansville’s 96-49 victory over Brescia on Saturday. Comer shot 9…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer had 21 points in Evansville’s 96-49 victory over Brescia on Saturday.

Comer shot 9 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Purple Aces (1-1). Gabriel Pozzato scored 18 points and added three steals. Cameron Haffner shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Damian Garcia led the way for the Bearcats with 18 points.

Evansville took the lead with 15:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 48-23 at halftime, with Comer racking up 12 points. Evansville pulled away with a 19-1 run in the second half to extend its lead to 37 points. Pozzato led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.