Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Comer scores 21 as…

Comer scores 21 as Evansville knocks off Brescia 96-49

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 4:56 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tayshawn Comer had 21 points in Evansville’s 96-49 victory over Brescia on Saturday.

Comer shot 9 for 14, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Purple Aces (1-1). Gabriel Pozzato scored 18 points and added three steals. Cameron Haffner shot 6 for 12, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Damian Garcia led the way for the Bearcats with 18 points.

Evansville took the lead with 15:48 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 48-23 at halftime, with Comer racking up 12 points. Evansville pulled away with a 19-1 run in the second half to extend its lead to 37 points. Pozzato led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up