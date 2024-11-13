Comer leads Evansville against Middle Tennessee after 21-point game

Evansville Purple Aces (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Evansville Purple Aces (1-1) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Middle Tennessee after Tayshawn Comer scored 21 points in Evansville’s 96-49 win over the Brescia Bearcats.

Middle Tennessee went 11-6 at home last season while going 14-19 overall. The Blue Raiders averaged 5.3 steals, 4.2 blocks and 13.2 turnovers per game last season.

Evansville finished 17-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Purple Aces averaged 70.9 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 20.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

