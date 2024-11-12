Columbia wins 76-75 against Lehigh

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 24 points, Avery Brown made a go-ahead free throw with…

NEW YORK (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 24 points, Avery Brown made a go-ahead free throw with 0.8 seconds left and intentionally missed the second as Columbia beat Lehigh 76-75 on Tuesday night.

De La Rosa added eight rebounds and three steals for the Lions (4-0). Blair Thompson scored 11 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Kenny Noland had 11 points and shot 5 for 15 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Keith Higgins Jr. led the Mountain Hawks (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and two steals. Tyler Whitney-Sidney and Tommy Conniff each recorded 10 points.

Columbia went into halftime ahead of Lehigh 40-37. Zine Eddine Bedri put up 10 points in the half. De La Rosa scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

