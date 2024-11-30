Columbia visits No. 13 Duke after Richardson’s 35-point game

Columbia Lions (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (7-1) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke…

Columbia Lions (6-2) at Duke Blue Devils (7-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke hosts Columbia after Reigan Richardson scored 35 points in Duke’s 109-99 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 on their home court. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jadyn Donovan averaging 2.3.

The Lions have gone 1-1 away from home. Columbia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke scores 84.0 points, 23.4 more per game than the 60.6 Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlon Jackson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Riley Weiss is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.