Columbia visits LIU after De La Rosa’s 21-point game

Columbia Lions (5-0) at Long Island Sharks (2-2) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under…

Columbia Lions (5-0) at Long Island Sharks (2-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits LIU after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 77-63 win over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

LIU went 7-22 overall with a 5-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Sharks shot 41.8% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Lions are 2-0 on the road. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

