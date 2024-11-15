Columbia takes on Mercyhurst after De La Rosa’s 24-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-1) at Columbia Lions (4-0) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Mercyhurst after Geronimo…

Mercyhurst Lakers (3-1) at Columbia Lions (4-0)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Mercyhurst after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 24 points in Columbia’s 76-75 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Columbia finished 13-14 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Lions averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

Mercyhurst did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

