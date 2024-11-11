Columbia hosts Lehigh following Higgins’ 22-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at Columbia Lions (3-0) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Columbia after…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-2) at Columbia Lions (3-0)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays Columbia after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 22 points in Lehigh’s 85-77 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

Columbia went 13-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 7.7 steals, 2.3 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

Lehigh went 8-11 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Mountain Hawks gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.