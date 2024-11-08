Columbia hosts Delaware State after Robinson’s 30-point game

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware State play…

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Columbia Lions (2-0)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware State play Columbia after Martez Robinson scored 30 points in Delaware State’s 83-60 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Columbia finished 13-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions averaged 17.4 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Delaware State went 4-11 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

