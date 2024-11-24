Columbia faces New Hampshire after De La Rosa’s 37-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7) at Columbia Lions (7-0) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays New Hampshire…

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-7) at Columbia Lions (7-0)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays New Hampshire after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 37 points in Columbia’s 82-63 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Columbia scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-4 on the road. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by Sami Pissis averaging 6.0.

Columbia makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). New Hampshire has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: De La Rosa averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 24.0 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

Anthony McComb III is averaging 15.6 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

