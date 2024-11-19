Columbia faces LIU after De La Rosa’s 21-point game

Columbia Lions (5-0) at Long Island Sharks (2-2) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits LIU after…

Columbia Lions (5-0) at Long Island Sharks (2-2)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits LIU after Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 21 points in Columbia’s 77-63 victory against the Mercyhurst Lakers.

LIU finished 7-22 overall last season while going 5-4 at home. The Sharks averaged 66.5 points per game while shooting 41.8% from the field and 31.0% from behind the arc last season.

The Lions are 2-0 on the road. Columbia ranks fifth in the Ivy League with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Blair Thompson averaging 6.4.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

