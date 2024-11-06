Columbia beats Villanova 90-80

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 22 points as Columbia beat Villanova 90-80 on Wednesday night.…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa scored 22 points as Columbia beat Villanova 90-80 on Wednesday night.

De La Rosa added three steals for the Lions (2-0). Avery Brown scored 18 points, going 5 of 7 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Kenny Noland had 14 points and went 6 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Eric Dixon led the Wildcats (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds and three steals. Villanova also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Wooga Poplar. Jordan Longino also had 14 points.

Columbia led Villanova at the half, 39-37, with De La Rosa (10 points) its high scorer before the break. The second half featured six lead changes before Columbia secured the victory. Brown scored 13 second-half points to help seal the win.

